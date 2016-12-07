Wer im Jahr 2016 mit iPhone oder iPad unterwegs war, ist an einigen App-Klassikern sicher nicht vorbeigekommen. Beliebte Messenger wie "WhatsApp" oder "Threema" prägten in jeder Woche die oberen Plätze der Charts.
Spieler waren besonders von den Apps der Reihe "Clash of Clans" oder "The Room" gefesselt. Umsatzstärkstes Game war allerdings mit Abstand die Erfolgsgeschichte des Jahres - "Pokémon Go" konnte weltweit Millionen von Nutzern begeistern. Neben den Klassikern gab es auch Apps, die durch ihre Spezialfunktionen eine regelrechte Fangemeinde aufbauen konnten: Als Beispiel können hier die Foto-App "Prisma" oder das Verkehrs-Radar "Blitzer.de PRO" gelten.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Blitzer.de PRO
|Eifrig Media
|0,99
|2
|Threema
|Threema GmbH
|2,99
|3
|Face Swap Live
|Laan Labs
|0,99
|4
|7 Min Workout - 7-Minuten-Trainingseinheit
|Fitness Guide Inc
|2,99
|5
|Facetune
|Lightricks Ltd.
|5,99
|6
|Minecraft: Pocket Edition
|Mojang
|6,99
|7
|Enlight
|Lightricks Ltd.
|3,99
|8
|Flightradar 24 - Flight Tracker
|Flightradar24 AB
|3,99
|9
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|10
|Runtastic Pro GPS Laufen, Joggen, Fitness Tracker
|runtastic
|4,99
Meistgeladene iPhone-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|WhatsApp Messenger
|WhatsApp Inc.
|kostenlos
|2
|Pokémon GO
|Niantic, Inc.
|kostenlos
|3
|YouTube
|Google, Inc.
|kostenlos
|4
|Snapchat
|Snap, Inc.
|kostenlos
|5
|Messenger
|Facebook, Inc.
|kostenlos
|6
|Instagram, Inc.
|kostenlos
|7
|Facebook, Inc.
|kostenlos
|8
|Google Maps - Navigation, Bus & Bahn
|Google, Inc.
|kostenlos
|9
|Spotify Music
|Spotify Ltd.
|kostenlos
|10
|eBay Kleinanzeigen - Kostenlos. Einfach. Lokal.
|Marktplaats BV
|kostenlos
Umsatzstärkste iPhone-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Pokémon GO
|Niantic, Inc.
|kostenlos
|2
|Clash of Clans
|Supercell
|kostenlos
|3
|Clash Royale
|Supercell
|kostenlos
|4
|Game of War - Fire Age
|Machine Zone, Inc
|kostenlos
|5
|Spotify Music
|Spotify Ltd.
|kostenlos
|6
|Mobile Strike - Kostenloses unterhaltsames Spiel
|Epic War LLC
|kostenlos
|7
|Candy Crush Saga
|King
|kostenlos
|8
|Clash of Kings - CoK
|ELEX Wireless
|kostenlos
|9
|Summoners War: Sky Arena
|Com2uS Corp.
|kostenlos
|10
|Candy Crush Soda Saga
|King
|kostenlos
Meistgekaufte iPad-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|The Room Three
|Fireproof Games
|4,99
|2
|Minecraft: Pocket Edition
|Mojang
|6,99
|3
|App for WhatsApp
|Bastian Roessler
|1,99
|4
|GoodNotes 4 - Notizen & PDF
|Time Base Technology Limited
|7,99
|5
|Procreate
|Savage Interactive Pay Ltd
|5,99
|6
|Duet Display
|Duet, Inc
|19,99
|7
|WeatherPro for iPad
|MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
|3,99
|8
|The Room Two
|Fireproof Games
|1,99
|9
|The Room
|Fireproof Games
|0,99
|10
|Flightradar24 - Flight Tracker
|Flightradar24 AB
|3,99
Meistgeladene iPad-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|YouTube
|Google, Inc.
|kostenlos
|2
|Amazon Prime Video / Deutschland
|LOVEFiLM
|kostenlos
|3
|Taschenrechner Pro für iPad
|Apalon Apps
|kostenlos
|4
|Skype für iPad
|Skype Coomunications S.a.r.l
|kostenlos
|5
|Google Maps
|Google, Inc.
|kostenlos
|6
|Netflix
|Netflix, Inc.
|kostenlos
|7
|ARD
|Südwestrundfunk Anstalt des öffentlichen Rechts
|kostenlos
|8
|Amazon
|Amazon
|kostenlos
|9
|kostenlos
|10
|Microsoft Word
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
Umsatzstärkste iPad-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Clash of Clans
|Supercell
|kostenlos
|2
|Game of War - Fire Age
|Machine Zone, Inc
|kostenlos
|3
|Hay Day
|Supercell
|kostenlos
|4
|Mobile Strike - Kostenloses unterhaltsames Spiel
|Epic War LLC
|kostenlos
|5
|Clash Royale
|Supercell
|kostenlos
|6
|Candy Crush Saga
|King
|kostenlos
|7
|Empire: Four Kingdoms - Strategisches Aufbauspiel
|Goodgame Studios
|kostenlos
|8
|Candy Crush Soda Saga
|King
|kostenlos
|9
|Clash of Kings - CoK
|Elex Wireless
|kostenlos
|10
|Boom Beach
|Supercell
|kostenlos
