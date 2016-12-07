Die Schlachte-Promenade rund um die Wilhelm-Kaisen-Brücke wurde im Sommer zur Pokémon-Promenade geworden. Täglich trafen dort Spieler zur virtuellen Jagd aufeinander. (Jonas Kako)

Wer im Jahr 2016 mit iPhone oder iPad unterwegs war, ist an einigen App-Klassikern sicher nicht vorbeigekommen. Beliebte Messenger wie "WhatsApp" oder "Threema" prägten in jeder Woche die oberen Plätze der Charts.

Spieler waren besonders von den Apps der Reihe "Clash of Clans" oder "The Room" gefesselt. Umsatzstärkstes Game war allerdings mit Abstand die Erfolgsgeschichte des Jahres - "Pokémon Go" konnte weltweit Millionen von Nutzern begeistern. Neben den Klassikern gab es auch Apps, die durch ihre Spezialfunktionen eine regelrechte Fangemeinde aufbauen konnten: Als Beispiel können hier die Foto-App "Prisma" oder das Verkehrs-Radar "Blitzer.de PRO" gelten.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,99 2 Threema Threema GmbH 2,99 3 Face Swap Live Laan Labs 0,99 4 7 Min Workout - 7-Minuten-Trainingseinheit Fitness Guide Inc 2,99 5 Facetune Lightricks Ltd. 5,99 6 Minecraft: Pocket Edition Mojang 6,99 7 Enlight Lightricks Ltd. 3,99 8 Flightradar 24 - Flight Tracker Flightradar24 AB 3,99 9 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 10 Runtastic Pro GPS Laufen, Joggen, Fitness Tracker runtastic 4,99

Meistgeladene iPhone-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos 2 Pokémon GO Niantic, Inc. kostenlos 3 YouTube Google, Inc. kostenlos 4 Snapchat Snap, Inc. kostenlos 5 Messenger Facebook, Inc. kostenlos 6 Instagram Instagram, Inc. kostenlos 7 Facebook Facebook, Inc. kostenlos 8 Google Maps - Navigation, Bus & Bahn Google, Inc. kostenlos 9 Spotify Music Spotify Ltd. kostenlos 10 eBay Kleinanzeigen - Kostenlos. Einfach. Lokal. Marktplaats BV kostenlos

Umsatzstärkste iPhone-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Pokémon GO Niantic, Inc. kostenlos 2 Clash of Clans Supercell kostenlos 3 Clash Royale Supercell kostenlos 4 Game of War - Fire Age Machine Zone, Inc kostenlos 5 Spotify Music Spotify Ltd. kostenlos 6 Mobile Strike - Kostenloses unterhaltsames Spiel Epic War LLC kostenlos 7 Candy Crush Saga King kostenlos 8 Clash of Kings - CoK ELEX Wireless kostenlos 9 Summoners War: Sky Arena Com2uS Corp. kostenlos 10 Candy Crush Soda Saga King kostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 The Room Three Fireproof Games 4,99 2 Minecraft: Pocket Edition Mojang 6,99 3 App for WhatsApp Bastian Roessler 1,99 4 GoodNotes 4 - Notizen & PDF Time Base Technology Limited 7,99 5 Procreate Savage Interactive Pay Ltd 5,99 6 Duet Display Duet, Inc 19,99 7 WeatherPro for iPad MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 3,99 8 The Room Two Fireproof Games 1,99 9 The Room Fireproof Games 0,99 10 Flightradar24 - Flight Tracker Flightradar24 AB 3,99

Meistgeladene iPad-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 YouTube Google, Inc. kostenlos 2 Amazon Prime Video / Deutschland LOVEFiLM kostenlos 3 Taschenrechner Pro für iPad Apalon Apps kostenlos 4 Skype für iPad Skype Coomunications S.a.r.l kostenlos 5 Google Maps Google, Inc. kostenlos 6 Netflix Netflix, Inc. kostenlos 7 ARD Südwestrundfunk Anstalt des öffentlichen Rechts kostenlos 8 Amazon Amazon kostenlos 9 Pinterest Pinterest kostenlos 10 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos

Umsatzstärkste iPad-Apps