Veranstaltung vom Martinsclub und Sportgarten So lief das "Alle Inklusive Festival" in der Pauliner Marsch ab
"Martin rockt den Garten" – unter diesem Motto fand das diesjährige "Alle Inklusive Festival" des Bremer Martinsclubs in der Pauliner Marsch statt. Bremer Bands wie Faakmarwin und Lenna sorgten für Live-Musik, während die Besucher das Sportangebot nutzten. Im Skaterpark konnten die kleinen und großen Sportler vor großem Publikum ihre Künste präsentieren. Im Zentrum der Veranstaltung stand das Thema Inklusion. Wie die Besucher und die Aktiven das "Alle Inklusive Festival" genossen haben, sehen Sie in dieser Fotostrecke.
1 / 82
Foto: nordbuzz.de/Kerstin Völz
Eindrücke vom "Alle Inklusive Festival" in der Pauliner Marsch.
