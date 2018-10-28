Der Artikel wurde zur Merkliste hinzugefügt. Die Merkliste finden Sie oben links auf der Seite.
Bilder des Abends Bremen rockt die "Saturday Night Fever" in Halle 7
Bei der "Saturday Night Fever" war die Halle 7 in Bremen so voll, dass man sich schon fragen konnte, wer denn nicht auf dem Freimarkt war. Mit Live-Musik gab es eine rauschende Party bis zum frühen Sonntagmorgen. Hier sind die Fotos dazu:
Foto: emsn.de/Nils Jelly Woratschka
Eine wilde Party: die "Saturday Night Fever" in Halle 7.
