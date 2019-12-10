Olexandr Onyschtschenko - here at a German horse event in 2019. (imago)

German police has arrested Ukrainian oligarch Olexandr Onyschtschenko. Mister Onyschtschenko, who is reported to be a vivid support of US-President Donald Trump, currently is in custody pending deportation. Carolin Castagna, chief prosecutor of Oldenburg, confirmed the arrest on Tuesday. „There is no decision whether the deportation of Mr Onyschtschenko is admissable“, said Ms Castagna. A decision about the deportation will be made by the Higher Regional Court of Oldenburg, Ms Castagna added.

Ukrainian news agencies reported the arrest took place in Achim, a small municipality close to Bremen in the northwest of Germany, at the end of November. Ms Castagna denied confirming reports that the arrested male is Olexandr Onyschtschenko. The 50-year-old billionaire fled Ukraine three years ago as he was in the center of investigations for corruption charges. He was accused of selling gas to fictitious companies who sold the gas for a much higher market price back to the state owned gas company.

As of late, Mister Onyschtschenko also went into the center of the Trump-Ukraine scandal. Mister Onyschtschenko claimed he has incriminating evidence of Hunter Biden’s work in the Ukraine. Reportedly Mister Onyschtschenko prepared to travel to the United States to testify against Hunter Biden and his father Joe Biden, potential democratic candidate for the 2020 election.