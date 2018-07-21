Das Deichbrand-Festival am Samstag: Großen Andrang gab es am Nachmittag bei Rapper Kontra K, der unter der Woche noch Ärger mit der Polizei wegen seiner Fahrweise hatte. Es folgten die Auftritte der Editors und der Hamburger Band Kettcar, die mit „Deiche“, den passenden Soundtrack zum Festival lieferten. Die Schweden von Mando Diao und Freundeskreis sangen einige ihrer Hits mit den lautstarken Besuchermassen zusammen. Zum Abschluss des Samstags standen unter anderem Razz in Palastzelt auf der Bühne.