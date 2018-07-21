Der Artikel wurde zur Merkliste hinzugefügt. Die Merkliste finden Sie oben links auf der Seite.
Deichbrand-Festival Die Auftritte von Kettcar über Kontra K bis Freundeskreis
Das Deichbrand-Festival am Samstag: Großen Andrang gab es am Nachmittag bei Rapper Kontra K, der unter der Woche noch Ärger mit der Polizei wegen seiner Fahrweise hatte. Es folgten die Auftritte der Editors und der Hamburger Band Kettcar, die mit „Deiche“, den passenden Soundtrack zum Festival lieferten. Die Schweden von Mando Diao und Freundeskreis sangen einige ihrer Hits mit den lautstarken Besuchermassen zusammen. Zum Abschluss des Samstags standen unter anderem Razz in Palastzelt auf der Bühne.
Von Pascal Faltermann
Foto: Pascal Faltermann
Die Hamburger Band Kettcar beim beim Deichbrand-Festival.
Foto: Pascal Faltermann
Die Hamburger Band Kettcar beim beim Deichbrand-Festival.
Foto: Pascal Faltermann
Die Hamburger Band Kettcar beim beim Deichbrand-Festival.
Foto: Pascal Faltermann
Die Hamburger Band Kettcar beim beim Deichbrand-Festival.
Foto: Pascal Faltermann
Die Hamburger Band Kettcar beim beim Deichbrand-Festival.
Foto: Pascal Faltermann
Die Hamburger Band Kettcar beim beim Deichbrand-Festival.
Foto: Pascal Faltermann
Die Hamburger Band Kettcar beim beim Deichbrand-Festival.
Foto: Pascal Faltermann
Die Hamburger Band Kettcar beim beim Deichbrand-Festival.
Foto: Pascal Faltermann
Die Hamburger Band Kettcar beim beim Deichbrand-Festival.
Foto: Pascal Faltermann
Die Hamburger Band Kettcar beim beim Deichbrand-Festival.
Foto: Pascal Faltermann
Die Hamburger Band Kettcar beim beim Deichbrand-Festival.
Foto: Pascal Faltermann
Die Hamburger Band Kettcar beim beim Deichbrand-Festival.
Foto: Pascal Faltermann
Die Hamburger Band Kettcar beim beim Deichbrand-Festival.
Foto: Pascal Faltermann
Die Hamburger Band Kettcar beim beim Deichbrand-Festival.
Foto: Pascal Faltermann
Die Hamburger Band Kettcar beim beim Deichbrand-Festival.
Foto: Pascal Faltermann
Die Hamburger Band Kettcar beim beim Deichbrand-Festival.
Foto: Pascal Faltermann
Die Hamburger Band Kettcar beim beim Deichbrand-Festival.
Foto: Pascal Faltermann
Die Hamburger Band Kettcar beim beim Deichbrand-Festival.
Foto: Pascal Faltermann
Die Hamburger Band Kettcar beim beim Deichbrand-Festival.
Foto: Pascal Faltermann
Rapper Kontra K auf der Bühne des Deichbrand-Festivals.
Foto: Pascal Faltermann
Der Gitarrist von Rapper Kontra K auf der Bühne des Deichbrand-Festivals.
Foto: Pascal Faltermann
Rapper Kontra K auf der Bühne des Deichbrand-Festivals.
Foto: Pascal Faltermann
Der Fotograf von Rapper Kontra K auf der Bühne des Deichbrand-Festivals.
Foto: Pascal Faltermann
Rapper Kontra K auf der Bühne des Deichbrand-Festivals.
Foto: Pascal Faltermann
Rapper Kontra K auf der Bühne des Deichbrand-Festivals.
Foto: Pascal Faltermann
Rapper Kontra K auf der Bühne des Deichbrand-Festivals.
Foto: Pascal Faltermann
Andrang beim Konzert.
Foto: Pascal Faltermann
Ein Eimer mit Wasserpistolen.
Foto: Pascal Faltermann
Die schwedische Band Mando Diao beim Deichbrand-Festival.
Foto: Pascal Faltermann
Die schwedische Band Mando Diao beim Deichbrand-Festival.
Foto: Pascal Faltermann
Die schwedische Band Mando Diao beim Deichbrand-Festival.
Foto: Pascal Faltermann
Die schwedische Band Mando Diao beim Deichbrand-Festival.
Foto: Pascal Faltermann
Die schwedische Band Mando Diao beim Deichbrand-Festival.
Foto: Pascal Faltermann
Die schwedische Band Mando Diao beim Deichbrand-Festival.
Foto: Pascal Faltermann
Die schwedische Band Mando Diao beim Deichbrand-Festival.
Foto: Pascal Faltermann
Die schwedische Band Mando Diao beim Deichbrand-Festival.
Foto: Pascal Faltermann
Fans von Mando Diao.
Foto: Pascal Faltermann
Die Stuttgarter Freundeskreis beim Deichbrand-Festival.
Foto: Pascal Faltermann
Die Stuttgarter Freundeskreis beim Deichbrand-Festival.
Foto: Pascal Faltermann
Die Stuttgarter Freundeskreis beim Deichbrand-Festival.
Foto: Pascal Faltermann
Die Stuttgarter Freundeskreis beim Deichbrand-Festival.
Foto: Pascal Faltermann
Die Stuttgarter Freundeskreis beim Deichbrand-Festival.
Foto: Pascal Faltermann
Die Stuttgarter Freundeskreis beim Deichbrand-Festival.
Foto: Pascal Faltermann
Die Stuttgarter Freundeskreis beim Deichbrand-Festival.
Foto: Pascal Faltermann
Die Stuttgarter Freundeskreis beim Deichbrand-Festival.
Foto: Pascal Faltermann
Die Stuttgarter Freundeskreis beim Deichbrand-Festival.
Foto: Pascal Faltermann
Die Stuttgarter Freundeskreis beim Deichbrand-Festival.
Foto: Pascal Faltermann
Die britische Indie-Rock-Band Editors beim Deichbrand-Festival.
Foto: Pascal Faltermann
Die britische Indie-Rock-Band Editors beim Deichbrand-Festival.
Foto: Pascal Faltermann
Die britische Indie-Rock-Band Editors beim Deichbrand-Festival.
Foto: Pascal Faltermann
Die britische Indie-Rock-Band Editors beim Deichbrand-Festival.
Foto: Pascal Faltermann
Die britische Indie-Rock-Band Editors beim Deichbrand-Festival.
Foto: Pascal Faltermann
Arte überträgt die Konzerte.
Foto: Pascal Faltermann
Die britische Indie-Rock-Band Editors beim Deichbrand-Festival.
Foto: Pascal Faltermann
Die britische Indie-Rock-Band Editors beim Deichbrand-Festival.
Foto: Pascal Faltermann
Die britische Indie-Rock-Band Editors beim Deichbrand-Festival.
Foto: Pascal Faltermann
Das Symbol des Deichbrand-Festivals.
Foto: Pascal Faltermann
Die Band Razz am Samstagabend beim Deichbrand-Festival.
Foto: Pascal Faltermann
Die Band Razz am Samstagabend beim Deichbrand-Festival.
Foto: Pascal Faltermann
Die Band Razz am Samstagabend beim Deichbrand-Festival.
Foto: Pascal Faltermann
Die Band Razz am Samstagabend beim Deichbrand-Festival.
Foto: Pascal Faltermann
Die Band Razz am Samstagabend beim Deichbrand-Festival.
Foto: Pascal Faltermann
Die Band Razz am Samstagabend beim Deichbrand-Festival.
