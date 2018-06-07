Der Artikel wurde zur Merkliste hinzugefügt. Die Merkliste finden Sie oben links auf der Seite.
Festival in Scheeßel Diese Bands spielen am Samstag auf dem Hurricane
Früh aufstehen! Das ist die Devise am zweiten Festivaltag auf dem Hurricane. Die erste Band startet schon um 12 Uhr. 36 Künstler haben sich für Samstag angekündigt. Einige Highlights sind etwa The Prodigy, Justice, The Kooks und Beginner.
In unserer Bilderstrecke könnt Ihr Euch durch alle Künstler des Tages klicken.
Von Patrick Reichelt
Anchors & Hearts (Deutschland), 12 Uhr, Green Stage
Foto: 17 Records
Station 17 (Deutschland), 12.30 Uhr, Blue Stage
Culture Abuse (USA), 13 Uhr, Green Stage
Gang of Youth (Australien), 12.45 Uhr, Red Stage
Foto: dpa
Romano (Deutschland), 13.30 Uhr, Blue Stage
Funk Fragment (Deutschland), 13.30 Uhr, White Stage
Foto: imago
Massendefekt (Deutschland), 14 Uhr, Green Stage
Foto: imago
Yonaka (England), 14 Uhr, Red Stage
Foto: dpa
Deap Valley (USA), 14.30 Uhr, White Stage
Foto: imago
MHD (Frankreich), 14.45 Uhr, Blue Stage
Foto: dpa
Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes (England), 15.15 Uhr, Green Stage
Foto: imago
Stick To Your Guns (USA), 15.15 Uhr, Red Stage
Foto: imago
SXTN (Deutschland), 16 Uhr, Blue Stage
Foto: dpa
Brian Fallon & The Howling Weather (USA), 16.30 Uhr, Green Stage
Foto: imago
The Hunna (England), 16.30 Uhr, Red Stage
Foto: imago
Parcels (Australien), 17 Uhr, White Stage
Foto: dpa
Prinz Pi (Deutschland), 17.30 Uhr, Blue Stage
Foto: imago
The Vaccines (England), 17.45 Uhr, Red Stage
Foto: dpa
Madsen (Deutschland), 18 Uhr, Green Stage
Foto: dpa
Jain (Frankreich), 18.15 Uhr, Red Stage
Foto: dpa
MØ (Dänemark), 19 Uhr, Red Stage
Foto: dpa
Bonez MC & RAF Camora (Deutschland), 19 Uhr, Blue Stage
