In vier Monaten beginnt das 15. Deichbrand Festival an der Nordsee in Cuxhaven. (Ulf Duda)

Vier Monate vor Beginn der 15. Ausgabe des Deichbrand-Festivals in Cuxhaven ist das Line-Up komplett. Vom 19. bis 21. Juni erwarten die rund 60.000 Festivalbesucher auf fünf Bühnen insgesamt 100 Bands, DJs, Slammer und diverse Live-Shows. Neben internationalen Headlinern wie 30 Seconds to Mars, Biffy Clyro und Two Door Cinema Club sowie nationalen Top-Acts wie Fettes Brot und Alligatoah holen die Festivalmacher auch den Bremen-Nordener Grillmaster Flash und die Bremer Post-Hardcore-Band Watch Out Stampede auf die Bühne.

Bisher bestätigte Acts:

30 Seconds to Mars, The Chemical Brothers, The Prodigy, Biffy Clyro, Fettes Brot, Alligatoah, Cro, Bonez Mc & Raf Camora, The Kooks, Two Door Cinema Club, Feine Sahne Fischfilet, White Lies, Wanda, Madsen, Samtv unplugged, Dendemann, Left Boy, Vsk, Tocotronic, Donots, Tom Walker, Tom Grennan, Kodaline, Blood Red Shoes, Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, Deaf Havana, Counterfeit., The Hunna, Skindred, Subway to Sally, Swiss & die Andern, Frittenbude, Die Happy, Rogers, De Staat, Annisokay, Russkaja, Motrip & Ali as, Chefboss, Nura, Juju, Marvin Game, Adam Angst, Marathonmann, Fil bo riva, Neufundland, Foxing, Superschande, Bloodhype, Talco, Mine, Sookee, Gray noir, Our Mirage, Joshi Mizu, Brkn, The Prosecution, Kelvyn Colt, Watch out Stampede, The wake woods, Bhz, Odeville, Grillmaster Flash, Scumbag Millionaire, Cold Years, Magma Waves

Elektronische Acts:

Charlotte de Witte, Amelie Lens, Dave Clarke, The Bloody Beetroots, Andhim, Oliver Huntemann, Giorgia Angiuli, Lexy & k-paul, Rey&kjavik, La Fleur, Farrago, Joyhauser, Carlo Ruetz, Lexer, André Winter, Paji, Miyagi, Dirty Doering, Niconé, Daniel Jaeger, Anahit, Distale, Hatzler, Davidé, Annett Gapstream, Nina Hepburn, Vargo, Chris Zippel, Alex caruso, Pascal M., Jamie loca, Olek