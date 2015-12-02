|Stoke City
|-
|Manchester City
|2:0
|FC Arsenal
|-
|AFC Sunderland
|-:-
|Manchester United
|-
|West Ham United
|-:-
|FC Southampton
|-
|Aston Villa
|-:-
|Swansea City
|-
|Leicester City
|-:-
|FC Watford
|-
|Norwich City
|-:-
|West Bromwich Albion
|-
|Tottenham Hotspur
|-:-
|FC Chelsea
|-
|AFC Bournemouth
|-:-
|Newcastle United
|-
|FC Liverpool
|-:-
|FC Everton
|-
|Crystal Palace
|-:-
|Rang
|Verein
|Spiele
|Torverhältnis
|Punkte
|1.
|Manchester City
|15
|30:16
|29
|2.
|Leicester City
|14
|29:21
|29
|3.
|Manchester United
|14
|20:10
|28
|4.
|FC Arsenal
|14
|24:12
|27
|5.
|Tottenham Hotspur
|14
|24:11
|25
|6.
|FC Liverpool
|14
|18:15
|23
|7.
|Crystal Palace
|14
|19:14
|22
|8.
|West Ham United
|14
|25:21
|22
|9.
|Stoke City
|15
|13:14
|22
|10.
|Everton
|14
|27:19
|21
|11.
|FC Southampton
|14
|20:17
|20
|12.
|Watford
|14
|15:16
|19
|13.
|West Bromwich Albion
|14
|13:18
|18
|14.
|FC Chelsea
|14
|17:23
|15
|15.
|Swansea City
|14
|14:19
|14
|16.
|Norwich City
|14
|17:25
|13
|17.
|AFC Sunderland
|14
|16:26
|12
|18.
|AFC Bournemouth
|14
|17:30
|10
|19.
|Newcastle United
|14
|14:30
|10
|20.
|Aston Villa
|14
|12:27
|5
