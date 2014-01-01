|Swansea City
|-
|Manchester City
|2:3
|AFC Sunderland
|-
|Aston Villa
|0:1
|FC Arsenal
|-
|Cardiff City
|2:0
|FC Southampton
|-
|FC Chelsea
|0:3
|Stoke City
|-
|FC Everton
|1:1
|FC Liverpool
|-
|Hull City
|2:0
|West Bromwich Albion
|-
|Newcastle United
|1:0
|Crystal Palace
|-
|Norwich City
|1:1
|FC Fulham
|-
|West Ham United
|2:1
|Manchester United
|-
|Tottenham Hotspur
|1:2
|Rang
|Verein
|Spiele
|Torverhältnis
|Punkte
|1.
|FC Arsenal
|20
|39:18
|45
|2.
|Manchester City
|20
|57:23
|44
|3.
|FC Chelsea
|20
|38:19
|43
|4.
|FC Liverpool
|20
|46:23
|39
|5.
|Everton
|20
|32:19
|38
|6.
|Tottenham Hotspur
|20
|24:25
|37
|7.
|Manchester United
|20
|33:24
|34
|8.
|Newcastle United
|20
|29:25
|33
|9.
|FC Southampton
|20
|26:23
|27
|10.
|Hull City
|20
|22:25
|23
|11.
|Aston Villa
|20
|19:25
|23
|12.
|Stoke City
|20
|19:30
|22
|13.
|Swansea City
|20
|26:28
|21
|14.
|West Bromwich Albion
|20
|23:27
|21
|15.
|Norwich City
|20
|17:33
|20
|16.
|Fulham
|20
|21:42
|19
|17.
|Cardiff City
|20
|15:32
|18
|18.
|Crystal Palace
|20
|13:29
|17
|19.
|West Ham United
|20
|19:30
|15
|20.
|AFC Sunderland
|20
|15:33
|14
