Wer gern perfekte Selfies verschickt, kann sie mit "LightX" kräftig aufpolieren. Das Bildbearbeitungsprogramm liefert dafür zahlreiche Tools. Auch lassen sich damit Sticker erstellen und Porträts in Cartoons umwandeln. Das 0,99 teure Programm landet auf Rang drei.
Passend zu der meistgeladenen iPad-App "LEGO Star Wars" hält sich auch mit Platz drei "LEGO City My City 2" als kostenlose Abenteuer-App wacker. Hier kann jeder zum kleinen Superheld werden und seine Stadt retten.
"Whispered Secrets" klingt schon so mysteriös wie es auch ist. In diesem spannenden Game für 6,99 Euro muss man einen Geisteskranken verfolgen, um seine eigene Familie zu retten. Spannung ist hier garantiert.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Achtung Pleite
|DerKeiler GmbH
|2,99
|2
|Blitzer.de PRO
|Eifrig Media
|0,99
|3
|LightX
|Andor Communications Private Limited
|0,99
|4
|7 Min Workout - 7-Minuten-Trainingseinheit
|Fitness Guide Inc
|2,99
|5
|Threema
|Threema GmbH
|2,99
|6
|Minecraft: Pocket Edition
|Mojang
|6,99
|7
|Flightradar24 - Flight Tracker
|Flightradar24 AB
|3,99
|8
|Facetune
|Lightricks Ltd.
|3,99
|9
|Weather Pro
|MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
|2,99
|10
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
Meistgeladene iPhone-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|WhatsApp Messenger
|WhatsApp Inc.
|kostenlos
|2
|Snapchat
|Snapchat, Inc.
|kostenlos
|3
|CSR Racing 2
|NaturalMotion
|kostenlos
|4
|Go Catch Em All!
|Nguyen Tra My
|kostenlos
|5
|Messenger
|Facebook, Inc.
|kostenlos
|6
|Instagram, Inc.
|kostenlos
|7
|Google Maps - Verkehr, öffentlicher Verkehr, nahegelegene orte und real time navigation
|Google, Inc.
|kostenlos
|8
|YouTube
|Google, Inc.
|kostenlos
|9
|Facebook, Inc.
|kostenlos
|10
|Rolling Sky
|Cheetah Technology Corporation Limited
|kostenlos
Meistgekaufte iPad-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|App for WhatsApp
|Bastian Roessler
|1,99
|2
|Achtung Pleite
|DerKeiler GmbH
|2,99
|3
|Minecraft: Pocket Edition
|Mojang
|6,99
|4
|Door Kickers
|KILLHOUSE GAMES SRL
|4,99
|5
|Flightradar24 - Flight Tracker
|Flightradar24 AB
|3,99
|6
|GoodNotes 4 - Notizen & PDF
|Time Base Technology Limited
|7,99
|7
|Procreate
|Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
|5,99
|8
|Whispered Secrets: Portal in die Anderwelt - Ein Wimmelbildabenteuer (Full)
|Big Fish Games, Inc
|6,99
|9
|WeatherPro for iPad
|MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
|3,99
|10
|The Room
|Fireproof Games
|0,99
Meistgeladene iPad-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens
|Warner Bros.
|kostenlos
|2
|CSR Racing 2
|NaturalMotion
|kostenlos
|3
|LEGO City My City 2
|LEGO Systems, Inc
|kostenlos
|4
|YouTube
|Google, Inc.
|kostenlos
|5
|slither.io
|Steve Howse
|kostenlos
|6
|Taschenrechner Pro für iPad Kostenlos - Währungsrechner und Einheitenrechner
|Apalon Apps
|kostenlos
|7
|Skype für iPad
|Skype Communications S.a.r.l
|kostenlos
|8
|Amazon Video / Deutschland
|LOVEFiLM
|kostenlos
|9
|Google Maps - Verkehr, öffentlicher Verkehr, nahegelegene orte und real time navigation
|Google, Inc.
|kostenlos
|10
|eBay Kleinanzeigen - Kostenlos. Einfach. Lokal.
|Marktplaats BV
|kostenlos