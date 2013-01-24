|Team
|Spiele
|Sieg
|Nied.
|n.V.
|n.P.
|Punkte
|Tore
|Serie
|New Jersey Devils
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|5:1
|2S
|Pittsburgh Penguins
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|11:9
|1N
|New York Islanders
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5:5
|1S
|New York Rangers
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|8:12
|1S
|Philadelphia Flyers
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3:11
|3N
Northeast Division
|Team
|Spiele
|Sieg
|Nied.
|n.V.
|n.P.
|Punkte
|Tore
|Serie
|Boston Bruins
|3
|2
|0
|1
|0
|5
|8:6
|1N
|Ottawa Senators
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|8:1
|2S
|Buffalo Sabres
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|7:3
|2S
|Toronto Maple Leafs
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|8:5
|1S
|Montreal Canadiens
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5:3
|1S
Southeast Division
|Team
|Spiele
|Sieg
|Nied.
|n.V.
|n.P.
|Punkte
|Tore
|Serie
|Tampa Bay Lightning
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|13:8
|1S
|Winnipeg Jets
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|6:8
|1S
|Florida Panthers
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|6:9
|2N
|Washington Capitals
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|5:10
|2N
|Carolina Hurricanes
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2:9
|2N
