|Team
|Spiele
|Sieg
|Nied.
|n.V.
|n.P.
|Punkte
|Tore
|Serie
|Pittsburgh Penguins
|11
|8
|3
|0
|0
|16
|39:26
|5S
|New Jersey Devils
|10
|6
|1
|2
|1
|15
|27:22
|3S
|New York Rangers
|10
|5
|5
|0
|0
|10
|24:26
|1S
|New York Islanders
|10
|4
|5
|1
|0
|9
|30:34
|3N
|Philadelphia Flyers
|11
|4
|6
|0
|1
|9
|25:30
|1N
Northeast Division
|Team
|Spiele
|Sieg
|Nied.
|n.V.
|n.P.
|Punkte
|Tore
|Serie
|Boston Bruins
|9
|7
|1
|1
|0
|15
|26:20
|2S
|Ottawa Senators
|11
|6
|3
|1
|1
|14
|31:22
|1N
|Montreal Canadiens
|10
|6
|3
|0
|1
|13
|31:24
|2N
|Toronto Maple Leafs
|11
|6
|5
|0
|0
|12
|28:31
|2S
|Buffalo Sabres
|11
|4
|6
|1
|0
|9
|35:41
|1S
Southeast Division
|Team
|Spiele
|Sieg
|Nied.
|n.V.
|n.P.
|Punkte
|Tore
|Serie
|Tampa Bay Lightning
|10
|6
|4
|0
|0
|12
|42:27
|3N
|Carolina Hurricanes
|9
|5
|4
|0
|0
|10
|25:26
|2S
|Winnipeg Jets
|10
|4
|5
|0
|1
|9
|29:37
|1N
|Florida Panthers
|10
|4
|5
|1
|0
|9
|25:35
|1S
|Washington Capitals
|11
|2
|8
|1
|0
|5
|25:41
|3N
Noch nicht registriert? Jetzt kostenlos registrieren »