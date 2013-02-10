|Team
|Spiele
|Sieg
|Nied.
|n.V.
|n.P.
|Punkte
|Tore
|Serie
|New Jersey Devils
|11
|7
|1
|2
|1
|17
|30:23
|4S
|Pittsburgh Penguins
|12
|8
|4
|0
|0
|16
|40:29
|1N
|Philadelphia Flyers
|12
|5
|6
|0
|1
|11
|29:33
|1S
|New York Rangers
|10
|5
|5
|0
|0
|10
|24:26
|1S
|New York Islanders
|11
|4
|6
|1
|0
|9
|32:37
|4N
Northeast Division
|Team
|Spiele
|Sieg
|Nied.
|n.V.
|n.P.
|Punkte
|Tore
|Serie
|Boston Bruins
|9
|7
|1
|1
|0
|15
|26:20
|2S
|Toronto Maple Leafs
|12
|7
|5
|0
|0
|14
|34:31
|3S
|Ottawa Senators
|12
|6
|4
|1
|1
|14
|31:23
|2N
|Montreal Canadiens
|11
|6
|4
|0
|1
|13
|31:30
|3N
|Buffalo Sabres
|12
|5
|6
|1
|0
|11
|38:43
|2S
Southeast Division
|Team
|Spiele
|Sieg
|Nied.
|n.V.
|n.P.
|Punkte
|Tore
|Serie
|Tampa Bay Lightning
|10
|6
|4
|0
|0
|12
|42:27
|3N
|Carolina Hurricanes
|10
|5
|4
|1
|0
|11
|28:30
|1N
|Winnipeg Jets
|11
|5
|5
|0
|1
|11
|30:37
|1S
|Florida Panthers
|11
|4
|6
|1
|0
|9
|25:40
|1N
|Washington Capitals
|12
|3
|8
|1
|0
|7
|30:41
|1S
