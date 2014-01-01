|Team
|Spiele
|Sieg
|Nied.
|n.V.
|n.P.
|Punkte
|Tore
|Serie
|Boston Bruins
|40
|26
|12
|0
|2
|54
|117:86
|2N
|Tampa Bay Lightning
|39
|23
|12
|2
|2
|50
|110:93
|2N
|Montreal Canadiens
|41
|23
|14
|1
|3
|50
|103:94
|2N
|Detroit Red Wings
|41
|18
|14
|3
|6
|45
|107:117
|1N
|Toronto Maple Leafs
|41
|20
|16
|1
|4
|45
|115:118
|2S
|Ottawa Senators
|42
|17
|18
|2
|5
|41
|118:135
|2S
|Florida Panthers
|41
|15
|20
|1
|5
|36
|96:130
|1N
|Buffalo Sabres
|40
|11
|25
|3
|1
|26
|71:113
|1N
|Pittsburgh Penguins
|42
|29
|12
|1
|0
|59
|131:96
|1N
|Washington Capitals
|40
|20
|15
|1
|4
|45
|122:119
|2N
|Philadelphia Flyers
|40
|20
|16
|1
|3
|44
|105:111
|4S
|New Jersey Devils
|41
|17
|16
|2
|6
|42
|97:103
|2S
|New York Rangers
|41
|20
|19
|1
|1
|42
|96:109
|2S
|Carolina Hurricanes
|40
|15
|16
|6
|3
|39
|96:118
|1S
|Columbus Blue Jackets
|40
|17
|19
|3
|1
|38
|109:117
|2N
|New York Islanders
|41
|13
|21
|4
|3
|33
|107:138
|2S