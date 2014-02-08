|Team
|Spiele
|Sieg
|Nied.
|n.V.
|n.P.
|Punkte
|Tore
|Serie
|Boston Bruins
|56
|36
|16
|1
|3
|76
|169:123
|1N
|Tampa Bay Lightning
|57
|32
|20
|2
|3
|69
|164:143
|2N
|Montreal Canadiens
|58
|31
|21
|3
|3
|68
|144:141
|2S
|Toronto Maple Leafs
|59
|31
|22
|2
|4
|68
|175:181
|1S
|Detroit Red Wings
|57
|26
|19
|4
|8
|64
|149:159
|2S
|Ottawa Senators
|58
|26
|21
|5
|6
|63
|167:184
|2S
|Florida Panthers
|58
|22
|29
|2
|5
|51
|139:183
|2N
|Buffalo Sabres
|57
|15
|34
|4
|4
|38
|110:172
|4N
|Team
|Spiele
|Sieg
|Nied.
|n.V.
|n.P.
|Punkte
|Tore
|Serie
|Pittsburgh Penguins
|58
|40
|15
|2
|1
|83
|186:138
|1N
|New York Rangers
|59
|32
|24
|1
|2
|67
|155:146
|1S
|Philadelphia Flyers
|58
|29
|23
|1
|5
|64
|160:166
|3S
|Columbus Blue Jackets
|58
|29
|24
|4
|1
|63
|170:161
|2N
|Carolina Hurricanes
|56
|26
|21
|6
|3
|61
|143:154
|1S
|New Jersey Devils
|58
|24
|21
|5
|8
|61
|135:143
|1S
|Washington Capitals
|58
|26
|23
|2
|7
|61
|168:175
|1S
|New York Islanders
|59
|22
|29
|4
|4
|52
|162:195
|1N
