|Team
|Spiele
|Sieg
|Nied.
|n.V.
|n.P.
|Punkte
|Tore
|Serie
|Boston Bruins
|57
|37
|16
|1
|3
|78
|176:125
|1S
|Tampa Bay Lightning
|58
|33
|20
|2
|3
|71
|168:145
|1S
|Montreal Canadiens
|59
|32
|21
|3
|3
|70
|148:142
|3S
|Toronto Maple Leafs
|60
|32
|22
|2
|4
|70
|178:182
|2S
|Detroit Red Wings
|58
|26
|20
|4
|8
|64
|151:163
|1N
|Ottawa Senators
|59
|26
|22
|5
|6
|63
|169:191
|1N
|Florida Panthers
|58
|22
|29
|2
|5
|51
|139:183
|2N
|Buffalo Sabres
|57
|15
|34
|4
|4
|38
|110:172
|4N
|Pittsburgh Penguins
|58
|40
|15
|2
|1
|83
|186:138
|1N
|New York Rangers
|59
|32
|24
|1
|2
|67
|155:146
|1S
|Philadelphia Flyers
|59
|30
|23
|1
|5
|66
|162:167
|4S
|Columbus Blue Jackets
|58
|29
|24
|4
|1
|63
|170:161
|2N
|Washington Capitals
|59
|27
|23
|2
|7
|63
|171:175
|2S
|Carolina Hurricanes
|57
|26
|22
|6
|3
|61
|144:158
|1N
|New Jersey Devils
|59
|24
|22
|5
|8
|61
|135:146
|1N
|New York Islanders
|60
|22
|30
|4
|4
|52
|164:200
|2N
