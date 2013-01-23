|Nr
|Spielpaarung
|Ergebnis
|Quote
|1
|Elfenbeinküste - Togo
|2:1
|1,25
|2
|SAS Epinal - FC Nantes
|1:1
|2,60
|3
|Tunesien - Algerien
|1:0
|2,40
|4
|FC Rouen - Olymp.Marseille
|1,00
|5
|Juventus Turin - Lazio Rom
|1:1
|3,15
|6
|Aston Villa - Bradford City
|2:1
|1,35
|7
|Blackburn Rovers - Brighton Hove
|1:1
|2,75
|8
|Brentford FC - Leyton Orient
|2:2
|2,70
|9
|Bury FC - Sheffield United
|1,00
|10
|Hartlepool Utd. - AFC Bournemouth
|1:2
|1,80
|11
|Notts County - Oldham Athletic
|1:0
|1,80
