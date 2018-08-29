Berlin (dpa-infocom) - Die beste Motivation, Sport zu treiben, ist eine Belohnung. Einen erheblichen Ansporn bietet etwa die kostenlose App „Sweatcoin“. Das kommt bei iOS-Nutzern in dieser Woche gut an.
Mit der Fitnessapp tauschen Läufer ihre Schritte in eine virtuelle Währung um. Wer auf diese Weise genügend Sweatcoins gesammelt hat, kann damit Produkte oder Aktivitäten der App-Partner erwerben. Möglich ist es auch, mit Freunden in den Wettstreit zu treten. Und das lohnt sich, denn auf den Gewinner wartet ein besonderer Preis.
Doch nicht nur die Gesundheit, sondern auch das Aussehen ist vielen iPhone-Besitzern wichtig. Daher gelangen „Facetune“ und „LightX“ wieder in die Charts. Die Foto-Apps sollen helfen, das perfekte Porträt oder Selfie zu erstellen. Bei „LightX“ stehen dafür zahlreiche Bearbeitungseffekte bereit. Dazu zählen Optionen für Farbmischung, Kontrast, Belichtung und Farbe. Mit „Facetune“ lassen sich zum Beispiel Gesichtskonturen und Make-up verändern.
Im Trend liegen außerdem Städtetrips. "Google Maps - Transit & Essen" bringt Lifestyle-Bewusste auf die richtige Fährte. Nutzer finden mit der App schnell die interessanten Viertel, Restaurants, Bars und Event Locations. Sie können Insidern folgen und ihre Lieblingsorte mit Freunden teilen.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Blitzer.de PRO
|Eifrig Media
|0,49
|2
|Threema
|Threema GmbH
|3,49
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|4
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|5
|Oje, ich wachse!
|Domus Technica
|3,49
|6
|Earth Impact
|Nicolas Schulz
|0,99
|7
|Weather Pro
|MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
|0,99
|8
|Facetune
|Lightricks Ltd.
|4,49
|9
|LightX
|Andor Communications Private Limite
|3,49
|10
|Afterlight 2
|Afterlight Collective, Inc
|3,49
Meistgeladene iPhone-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|VVS Hunter
|Matthias Lutz
|kostenlos
|2
|Sweatcoin - Sweat for Coin
|Sweatco Ltd
|kostenlos
|3
|WhatsApp Messenger
|WhatsApp Inc.
|kostenlos
|4
|Instagram, Inc.
|kostenlos
|5
|Hello Stars
|Fastone Games
|kostenlos
|6
|YouTube
|Google, Inc.
|kostenlos
|7
|Google Maps - Transit & Essen
|Google, Inc.
|kostenlos
|8
|TikTok
|musical.ly Inc.
|kostenlos
|9
|Netflix
|Netflix, Inc.
|kostenlos
|10
|Helix Jump
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
Meistgekaufte iPad-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|GoodNotes 4
|Time Base Technology Limited
|8,99
|2
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|3
|Procreate
|Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
|10,99
|4
|Notability
|Ginger Labs
|10,99
|5
|WeatherPro for iPad
|MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
|0,99
|6
|LightX
|Andor Communications Private Limite
|3,49
|7
|PDF Expert von Readdle
|Readdle Inc.
|10,99
|8
|Papers, Please
|3909
|8,99
|9
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|10
|Duet Display
|Duet, Inc.
|10,99
Meistgeladene iPad-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Amazon Prime Video
|AMZN Mobile LLC
|kostenlos
|2
|Netflix
|Netflix, Inc.
|kostenlos
|3
|YouTube
|Google, Inc.
|kostenlos
|4
|Microsoft Word
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|5
|Fortnite
|Epic Games
|kostenlos
|6
|Helix Jump
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|7
|Google Maps - Transit & Essen
|Google, Inc.
|kostenlos
|8
|Amazon
|Amazon
|kostenlos
|9
|YouTube Music
|Google, Inc.
|kostenlos
|10
|WzPad for WhatsApp für iPad
|ZR Apps
|kostenlos
