BERLIN, GERMANY - APRIL 16: Philipp Amthor, a politician of the German Christian Democrats (CDU) in the Bundestag, poses for a photo before speaking to the Foreign Journalists' Association on April 16, 2018 in Berlin, Germany. Amthor, at 25 the second-youngest Bundestag member, has been dubbed the CDU's "secret weapon" at countering the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) through his conservative values one the one hand and his willingness to engage the AfD rhetorically in what he describes as the flimsiness of the party's political content. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images) (2018 Getty Images)