Berlin (dpa-infocom) - Eine Foto-App wurde in der vergangenen Woche besonders häufig gekauft: „SLR Camera“. Kreative Social-Media-Fans werden mit „Tik Tok“ ihren Spaß haben. Wer gerne zeichnet oder malt, sollte unbedingt ein Auge auf die App „Procreate“ werfen.
Die App „SLR Camera“ (0,49 Euro) von Fulvio Scichilone bietet eine große Zahl professioneller Bearbeitungswerkzeuge, die sonst nur in teueren Bildbearbeitungsprogrammen vorliegen. Stolze 146 Filter stehen dem Nutzer zur Verfügung. Die Bildeinstellungen lassen sich automatisch oder per Hand anpassen. Außerdem praktisch: Die Software kann Fotos auch in dem Rohdatenformat RAW abspeichern, das die Bildinformationen in unbearbeiteter Form enthält.
„Tik Tok“ (kostenfrei, aber In-App-Käufe möglich) von musical.ly Inc. bietet Zugang zu einer weltweiten Video-Community. Kurze Videos, die mit der Lieblingsmusik und zahlreichen Stickern und Filtern bearbeitet werden, können mit Nutzern überall auf dem Globus geteilt werden. Mit den Bearbeitungstools können Videoclips problemlos geschnitten und zusammengefügt werden.
„Procreate“ (10,99 Euro) von Savage Interactive Pty. Ltd. gehört zu den wichtigsten Zeichenprogrammen für das iPad. Mit einem kompletten Werkzeugkasten für Künstler können mobil digitale Bilder und Grafiken erstellt werden. Dafür stehen 136 verschiedene Pinsel und ein umfangreiches Ebenensystem zur Verfügung. Kreative kommen hier voll auf ihre Kosten.
Meistgekaufte iPhone Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Threema
|Threema GmbH
|3,49
|2
|Blitzer.de PRO
|Eifrig Media
|0,49
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|4
|DSLR Camera
|Fulvio Scichilone
|0,49
|5
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|6
|Oje, ich wachse!
|Domus Technica
|3,49
|7
|LightX
|Andor Communications Private Limite
|3,49
|8
|Sky Guide
|Fifth Star Labs LLC
|3,49
|9
|Facetune
|Lightricks Ltd.
|4,49
|10
|Weather Pro
|MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
|0,99
Meistgeladene iPhone Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|WhatsApp Messenger
|WhatsApp Inc.
|kostenlos
|2
|Hello Stars
|Fastone Games
|kostenlos
|3
|Instagram, Inc.
|kostenlos
|4
|Google Maps - Transit & Essen
|Google, Inc.
|kostenlos
|5
|YouTube
|Google, Inc.
|kostenlos
|6
|Merge Plane - Best Idle Game
|Gaga Games
|kostenlos
|7
|Tik Tok
|musical.ly Inc.
|kostenlos
|8
|Helix Jump
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|9
|Netflix
|Netflix, Inc.
|kostenlos
|10
|Spotify Music
|Spotify Ltd.
|kostenlos
Meistgekaufte iPad Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|GoodNotes 4
|Time Base Technology Limited
|8,99
|2
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|3
|Procreate
|Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
|10,99
|4
|LightX
|Andor Communications Private Limite
|3,49
|5
|Notability
|Ginger Labs
|10,99
|6
|WeatherPro for iPad
|MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
|0,99
|7
|DSLR Camera
|Fulvio Scichilone
|0,49
|8
|Papers, Please
|3909
|8,99
|9
|WzPad für WhatsApp Pro
|ZR Apps
|3,49
|10
|PDF Expert von Readdle
|Readdle Inc.
|10,99
Meistgeladene iPad Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Amazon Prime Video
|AMZN Mobile LLC
|kostenlos
|2
|Netflix
|Netflix, Inc.
|kostenlos
|3
|YouTube
|Google, Inc.
|kostenlos
|4
|Microsoft Word
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|5
|Google Maps - Transit & Essen
|Google, Inc.
|kostenlos
|6
|Helix Jump
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|7
|Fortnite
|Epic Games
|kostenlos
|8
|WzPad für WhatsApp für iPad
|ZR Apps
|kostenlos
|9
|Amazon
|Amazon
|kostenlos
|10
|Spotify Music
|Spotify Ltd.
|kostenlos
