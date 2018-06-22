Berlin (dpa-infocom) - Den ersten Platz der meistgeladenen iPad-Apps sichert sich die „ZDFmediathek“-App. Neben einem großen Angebot an On-Demand-Videos bietet sie vor allem für Fußball-Fans coole Features.
Alle vom ZDF übertragenen Spiele der WM in Russland werden als Live-Stream angeboten, inklusive Infos zu den Teams und der Aufstellung. Somit kann man auch mobil bei jedem Match mitfiebern. Auch nützlich für Fußball-Fans: die Apps "WM App 2018 Spielplan & News" der Firma TorAlarm sowie "FIFA Fussball-WM 2018™". Sie belegen Platz zwei und drei der meistgeladenen iPhone-Apps.
Den schnellsten Weg zum nächsten Biergarten oder Public Viewing findet man bequem und schnell mit der Karten-App „Google Maps - GPS Navigation“, die aktuell den achten Platz der meistegeladenen iPhone-Apps belegt. Mit Echtzeitangaben zu öffentlichen Verkehrsmitteln und Staus findet man sich auch in fremden Städten zurecht und schafft es pünktlich ans Ziel.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Threema
|Threema GmbH
|3,49
|2
|Blitzer.de PRO
|Eifrig Media
|0,49
|3
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|4
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|5
|Monument Valley 2
|ustwo Games Ltd
|5,49
|6
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|7
|Oje, ich wachse!
|Domus Technica
|3,49
|8
|Weather Pro
|MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
|2,99
|9
|Facetune
|Lightricks Ltd.
|4,49
|10
|Baby Monitor 3G
|TappyTaps s.r.o.
|4,49
Meistgeladene iPhone-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Kicktipp
|Kicktipp GmbH
|kostenlos
|2
|WM App 2018 Spielplan & News
|TorAlarm GmbH
|kostenlos
|3
|FIFA Fussball-WM 2018™
|FIFA
|kostenlos
|4
|Helix Jump
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|5
|Rise Up
|Serkan Ozyilmaz
|kostenlos
|6
|WhatsApp Messenger
|WhatsApp Inc.
|kostenlos
|7
|ZDFmediathek
|ZDF
|kostenlos
|8
|Google Maps - GPS Navigation
|Google, Inc.
|kostenlos
|9
|Instagram, Inc.
|kostenlos
|10
|YouTube
|Google, Inc.
|kostenlos
Meistgekaufte iPad-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|GoodNotes 4
|Time Base Technology Limited
|8,99
|2
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|4
|Procreate
|Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
|10,99
|5
|Monument Valley 2
|ustwo Games Ltd
|5,49
|6
|WzPad für WhatsApp Pro
|ZR Apps
|3,49
|7
|Notability
|Ginger Labs
|10,99
|8
|MyScript Nebo
|MyScript
|6,99
|9
|PDF Expert von Readdle
|Readdle Inc.
|10,99
|10
|WeatherPro for iPad
|MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
|3,99
Meistgeladene iPad-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|ZDFmediathek
|ZDF
|kostenlos
|2
|ARD
|Südwestrundfunk Anstalt des öffentl
|kostenlos
|3
|Amazon Prime Video
|AMZN Mobile LLC
|kostenlos
|4
|WM App 2018 Spielplan & News
|TorAlarm GmbH
|kostenlos
|5
|Netflix
|Netflix, Inc.
|kostenlos
|6
|Kicktipp
|Kicktipp GmbH
|kostenlos
|7
|YouTube
|Google, Inc.
|kostenlos
|8
|Codycross - Kreuzworträtsel
|Fanatee
|kostenlos
|9
|Das Erste
|Erstes Deutsches Fernsehen
|kostenlos
|10
|2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™
|FIFA
|kostenlos
