Mandatory Credit: Photo by BYAMBASUREN BYAMBA-OCHIR/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (10689538q) Mongolian Prime Minister Ukhnaa Khurelsukh (C) speaks to members of the press after voting at a polling station in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, 24 June 2020. Mongolian voters go to polls on 24 June 2020 to elect a new parliament amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Mongolia parliamentary elections amid coronavirus pandemic, Ulaanbaatar - 24 Jun 2020 (BYAMBASUREN BYAMBA-OCHIR/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)